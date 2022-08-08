unknown chris rock brother theory

If we talk about anecdotes related to the Oscar ceremonies, the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock will remain forever in all the rankings.

As a reminder of the sequence, first Rock made a very unfortunate joke about the situation of alopecia presented by Jada Pinkett Smith, partner of Will Smith.

Smith’s first reaction was to laugh, a clear sign of acceptance of the joke. moments later, when he went to get his best actor award for his performance in The Williams Method, he slapped him hard.







Tony and Chris Rock formed a common front Foto Instagram.



The weeks that followed, the issue monopolized news portals and entertainment programs. The speculations and theories about the consequences for Smith did not stop resounding.

With the days, the sanction of the Film Academy arrived. The organizing committee of the biggest awards in the entertainment industry established a ten-year suspension to attend these events in person or online.

Will SmithMeanwhile, he apologized on his social networks and then announced his admission to a rehabilitation clinic to treat his behavioral issues.







Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia of autoimmune origin Photo AFP.



A new theory about the slap

Everything seemed to be left behind. Until a new statement arrived with a theory that revived the issue.

The speech came from Tony Rock, one of the brothers of the attacked comedian, who gave his own opinion on this fact.

As the As site tells, Tony spoke in an interview on the podcast ‘Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy’.

According to his position, the quoted note says, Smith’s anger was not about Chris Rock’s comment itself. It was actually due to Jada’s reaction: “He laughed first. So that’s not shame. He laughed. By the time they focused on my brother and returned to Will, he was already walking. So maybe it was because of Jada’s reaction.”.

He also added that the slap hinted Smith’s insecurities about his marriage and the rancor built up over years of pranks made him refer to his weakness.

“I think it was an accumulation of the ways that he has been teased in other ways. He himself acknowledged that he always hated being singled out as weak.

Will Smith’s Jealousy

Another of the burning moments of the interview occurred when Tony Rock referred to the relationship that Jada had with the rapper Tupac, now deceased.

Tony recalled that Jada talked about him several times and in a good way. Something that Will always generated a lot of jealousy and bitterness.

“I’m not bringing up family issues that people don’t know about. It is public knowledge. Jada often talks about Tupac, about her relationship with him. As the man who is married to her, you ask yourself: Damn, am I not doing enough?Tony inferred.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia

The actress has long had very short hair and told on several occasions that she has alopecia and that it would have an autoimmune origin.

“I’m going to cut everything off to reveal my scalp so no one thinks I’ve had surgery or something. This alopecia and I are going to be friends… period!”he wrote on his Instagram in 2021.

Look also