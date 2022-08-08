‘Unconditional love’: Jennifer Lopez puts her $400 million fortune on the line by marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided against signing a prenuptial agreement before getting married because of the “unconditional love” of the singer by her husband.

A source told OKAY! that the newlywed couple did not prepare a prenuptial agreement despite their combined fortune of $550 million in Game.

Actor Marry Me is worth around $400 million, while the Batman vs Superman star’s fortune is around $150 million according to the outlet.

Explaining why the contract wasn’t made before the marriage, a source credited Affleck with having an effect of “ground connection” in JLo.

“He no longer has the same need to show off or do things on such a grand scale, and that helped balance Jennifer in that regard.”added the source.

“She gets much more pleasure from simpler and smaller things than before”said the source.

The outlet shared that although “Jennifer loves Ben for exactly who he is”the source pointed out that Affleck He has changed drastically since his first relationship during the 2000s.

“Ben has grown so much in the 18 years since they first broke up,” the source emphasized.

Lopez and Affleck married earlier this month in a low-key romantic ceremony in The Angels at Little White Wedding Chapel.

While confirming her marriage to Affleck, JLo wrote in her On the JLo newsletter: “We made it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience.”

“Stay long enough and you might have the time of your life on a 12:30 a.m. driving tour of Las Vegas”he added.

“Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things, and it’s worth waiting for.”