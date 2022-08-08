‘Unconditional love’: Jennifer Lopez puts her $400 million fortune on the line by marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided against signing a prenuptial agreement before getting married because of the “unconditional love” of the singer by her husband.

A source told OKAY! that the newlywed couple did not prepare a prenuptial agreement despite their combined fortune of $550 million in Game.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker