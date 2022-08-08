Many would be forgiven for initially being hesitant about the Uncharted movie, as video game movie adaptations often don’t live up to fan expectations. Add to this the odd cast of Mark Wahlberg as Sully and Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, and many weren’t convinced.

This speaks volumes about skepticism, as Tom Holland has received a lot of attention for his portrayal of Spider-Man in recent years. However, Uncharted did admirably at the box office and has now made its way to the Netflix streaming service, where it continues its triumphant run.

Uncharted Rises to the Top of Netflix’s Most Viewed Series

It should be noted that Uncharted reportedly had a $400 million gross in theaters, and Sony Pictures has nothing but praise for the action-packed film. Uncharted, in the days since joining Netflix, has risen to the top of the streaming service’s charts.

There’s so much to see that the fact that the Uncharted movie has come out on top is nothing short of impressive. The official synopsis for Uncharted describes the film as “Intelligent Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago to the House of Moncada.”

The overall cut of the movie leaves a lot of room open for Nate and Sully’s next adventure, which means a sequel after all this success seems likely. However, it should be noted that Sony Pictures has not confirmed anything at the time of writing this note.