Try not to smile before seeing what the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes looks like today

Tom Cruise is an American actor and film producer who has won several Golden Globe awards and throughout his artistic career, he has participated in films that have been critically acclaimed, but mainly for the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga. As for his private life, he was related to several celebrities, including Katie Holmes with whom he married and had a daughter named Suri and this is what he looks like today.

The 60-year-old actor is considered one of the best paid in Hollywood. Some months ago, Tom Cruise premiered the second part of the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ which was a success at the box office. Two years ago, the American’s wealth was more than 500 million dollars and he was rated as the second highest paid actor in the world, according to Forbes magazine. In addition, his films have grossed more than four million dollars.

Tom Cruise, considered one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. Source Instagram @tomcruise

On the other hand, regarding the private life of Tom Cruise, has been married three times. His first wife was actress Mimi Rogers, but their marriage lasted from 1987 to 1990. In that year, he married actress Nicole Kidman for the second time and with whom he spent more than eleven years. The couple, although they had no children, adopted two little ones. The actor’s last wife is Katie Holmes, with whom he announced his wedding in 2006 and divorced in 2012. The ceremony took place in a luxurious medieval castle in Rome.

Tom Cruise Y Katie Holmes He had a daughter, her name is Suri Cruise and she was born in 2006. Currently, the teenager is 16 years old and is still in high school. In addition, she inherited the talent of her parents and she decided to dedicate herself to the world of acting, where she has already had some participation in the cinema.

Suri has given her voice to the song ‘Blue moon’, which plays in the credits of the new movie in which her mother appears, Katie Holmes. It is not the only appearance that she has had in the cinema, since the daughter of Tom Cruise, she had a participation in the film ‘Rare objects’. The actress, about her daughter, said: “I always want the highest level of talent in my projects.”