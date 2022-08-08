Triple H’s next big bet on WWE shows is revealed



Triple H’s rise as creative chief has sparked motivation in the WWE locker room, especially in those who were not receiving opportunities under Vince McMahon. In the last weekly shows we have seen substantial changes, such as Ciampa’s opportunity for the United States Championship or Dakota Kai’s return to the screen.

Mike Johnson, a journalist for PW Insider, has revealed who could be next on the list to be reintroduced to WWE programming. We talk about Christopher Dijak (T-Bar)who has reportedly been in backstage management talks for more television opportunities.

“The name that has been at the center of those kinds of conversations in recent weeks is T-Bar, the former Dijak in WWE NXT and Ring of Honor.. I saw him work a few weeks ago at Madison Square Garden as part of a WWE Main Event taping and his offense looked so good, MSG started chanting for him. So we’ll see what they do and how far they take it, but it’s the name I’ve heard the most lately,” Mike Johnson wrote in a Q&A.

Dijak would not be the only one to have more opportunities on screen. WWE plans the return of other stars, such as Kevin Owens, who is physically well, but waits for his time to have a storyline important. The same goes for Lacey Evans, who received a push quite strange in her return after a year of maternity leave.

