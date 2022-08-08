Triple H: hitting the table

It is unanimous to say that the July 29, 2022 It is a date that will be etched in the history of professional wrestling forever. Leaving aside the reasons behind this decision (and that should not be ignored under any circumstances)Vince McMahon’s retirement represents a before and after for the wrestling ecosystem and those who inhabit it.

No one detracts from Vince as a promoter. He created formulas for his weekly shows and big events, designed stereotypes for his heroes and villains, and generated a series of tropes that are identifiable in any other company today. Now what happens when the main chair of the Gorilla Position is occupied by someone else? What does the approval of a script by someone other than Vince McMahon mean for WWE programming?

To the surprise of many, this was demonstrated from the first stop on the trip. Despite being an event already prepared by its predecessor, SummerSlam 2022 marked the starting point for Triple H as the head of the WWE creative team. More specifically, we saw his defiance of the “Vince system” with the debut of a group that the now-retired promoter ruled out before his departure.

The women’s division scores a bit



Bayley, IYO SKY and the rehired Dakota Kai They made an appearance to deliver a fresh atmosphere to the women’s division of the company. “The Game” has already demonstrated her ability to handle this section in NXT, which at some point was designated as the home of the best women’s wrestling division in the West.

Making a small advance, five days later it would be announced the return of the women’s tag team titles. These belts were replicated in the development territory with much more success and notoriety than what was seen in the main cast. It is possible that Bayley’s new team is the first step to give an unprecedented spotlight to a couple of Championships highly requested by fans, but that ended up relegated to the background due to the null construction of stories (and in some cases, teams) .

And speaking of the background, on SmackDown itself we also saw some interesting exposure management in the form of a Gauntlet match starring almost the entire women’s division. It is true that it does not compare to what happened in RAW, but it serves to give recognition to many faces trapped in minor stories, or flatly lacked prominence in recent times.

Preparing the generation of the future?

The winner of that match can start a new topic within the management that Triple H provided as leader. Analyzing RAW and SmackDown in detail, it is surprising the number of “lightweight” names who took victories in both days. In some cases they even secured short-term headline opportunities, hinting at the start of much more consistent driving in the future.

The landscape of mid-card titles is an example of this. Ciampa Y Shinsuke Nakamura they were having a very subdued role until the last week, when they obtained victories credible enough to position themselves as candidates for the belts. On the other hand, it is good to see the return of that Shayna Baszler much more dominant between the strings. Beyond his victory in the Gauntlet match, it will be interesting to see the build class that he will star in as a rival for the title on the PPV (Regardless of whether I win it or not).

We could go on mentioning names like Ricochet, who began a path of redemption after losing the Intercontinental title. And even extend the spectrum towards names like Rachel Rodriguez Y Montez Ford, who took outstanding performances despite not seeing the victory of their respective fights. In all the cases mentioned, there is a desire to build new stars based on the great potential of talent that the main roster manages.

recovering projects

But there is a moment that can be seen on many levels as the beginning of a new creative mindset for WWE. The final minutes of Friday Night SmackDown came as a shock to viewers and viewers alike. What began with a simple confrontation between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre heading to Clash at the Castle was reversed with the return to the company of Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Opinions about the fighter aside, I think that these minutes of the blue show reflect the situation backstage much better than any other fight or segment of the last week. On the one hand, this is the answer to a problem that arose for months among the creative team: the construction of a dominant face to rival the current champion Universal unified. Especially after that “last fight I swear” against Brock Lesnar and the notorious absences of names like Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton.

And what makes “The Doomsday” someone right for the job goes beyond attacking the current challenger. This is not the Karrion Kross that left the company in 2021, and that we saw on RAW being defeated by Jeff Hardy after walking in with a black painted Jason Vorhees mask. This is the Kross that was built to be a destruction machine in NXTand that after his dismissal he had to be tested in companies such as NJPW and MLW.

For the first time in a long time, the creative team at WWE decided to think outside the box and open the door to a great project that was discarded halfway through. Not only does this give hope to new situations or faces, but there could also be a return to old ideas with huge potential that were stalled or abandoned midway.

Is everything perfect in triplehacheland? No way. There are still aspects to be polished within WWE that have not received attention. The men’s tag-team division still does not exist, fights like Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey still happens and only creates discontent, and Triple H’s focus on “her creations of him” can tread the line between correct and excessive. But do you know something? Anyone who has managed to hold my attention for an entire episode of RAW and not disappoint or bore me deserves all the praise.



All hail the King. The King of Kings.

