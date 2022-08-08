trapped for three months in a “little room” at the airport

In The Terminal, the 2004 film starring Tom Hanks, Victor Navorski, a citizen of a small Eastern European country, is involuntarily exiled at New York’s JFK International Airport when a civil war breaks out in his homeland. As a result of the conflict, Victor’s passport is annulled and he is forced to stay in the terminal, since he cannot set foot on US soil or board any plane.

In real life, a Polish citizen has been stranded at Cancun’s international airport for three months. Philip Roger Zalewski He has been held for more than 90 days by the Mexican immigration authorities in a small room in Terminal II. There he survives on hot dogs and ham and cheese buns provided by an airline.

He hasn’t seen the light of day since April 22 because when he arrived in Mexico from Panama, immigration agents told him he had a 2021 “migration alert,” despite the fact that he has no criminal record. His hope is that a judge will grant him the protection of justice to be released since he does not want to return to Poland.







Zalewski, 38, of Polish origin, is confined in the control area that the National Institute of Migration (INM) has in Terminal II of the Cancun International Airport, a space in which every day around a hundreds of people from different parts of the world.

The Pole, director of the Poland Zalewski Consulting firm, left Poland in 2017, two years after Andrzej Duda, of the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party, came to power. government that persecuted him and forced him to close his company in that country.

In September 2020, Zalewski obtained his permanent residence in Mexico, settling in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. He now finds himself in legal limbo.

After a trip to Panama, where her business consultant has representation, local officials asked her to unlock her cell phone and personal computer to check her text messages and social media.







without further explanation, Mexican agents barred Zalewski from entering Mexico, under the argument that he had a “migratory alert”, withdrawing his Polish passport, which was valid until 2027, and his permanent resident card.

Now, he hopes that the local justice will resolve his judicial situation since he does not want to return to Poland.

A report from the magazine Proceso documents that the European businessman has spent 90 days without seeing sunlight, with insufficient food and isolated in harsh conditions. According to the report, the government of Andrzej Duda, of the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party, “persecuted him and forced him to close his company in that country.”







Polish authorities give another version and they say that the businessman is accused of organized crime and money laundering, which is why their presence is required in that country. However, as he has permanent residence in Mexico (N.12258333), Zalewski filed two amparos to avoid being deported.

Meanwhile, he lives fed on hot dogs and buns with ham and cheese provided by Copa Airlines; he tries to sleep on a mat and wrapped in a thermal aluminum blanket. He could not bathe or have fluid communication with his relatives or trusted people, because his cell phone was seized by the authorities and they only lend it to him twice a day.

He also saw the “miracles” of rejected people who had a migration alert and who, from one moment to another, were admitted by immigration agents.

In addition to the effects on his physical and mental health, one of the most frustrating situations for the Polish businessman is that, a few meters from the glass door controlled by local agentsthose rejected are prohibited from accessing food other than that provided by the airlines that brought them to Mexico.