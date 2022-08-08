‘Top Gun’ unseats ‘Titanic’, is among the highest grossing

MEXICO CITY.- “Top Gun: Maverick» just broke a new record, unseating «titanica«, after 25 years, as the seventh highest grossing premiere in American film history.

This is also the only movie, starring Tom Cruise, to exceed $100 million in earnings in just one weekend. Will it exceed the figures achieved by “Avengers: Infinity War”?

As reported by “Variety”, earnings in ticket office have spoken and show that contemporary audiences enjoy action and adrenaline stories, because in the stalls above Joseph Kosinski’s film, there are films like “Black Panther” ($700 million), “Avatar” ($760 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($804 million), “Avengers: Endgame” ($853 million) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936 million).

Since “Top Gun: Maverick» arrived in theaters on May 27, the public showed their preference for the return of Captain Pete «Mavercik» Michelle, since more than two months after its release it is still available in some theaters.

Currently, the film starring Tom Cruise has grossed $662 million in ticket sales, approximately.

This figure has made it worthy of the title of the “seventh highest grossing premiere” in the US, which belonged to the success of James Cameron, “titanica“, since 1997.

Another of the titles that belonged to the drama starring Kate Winslet and Leonador DiCaprio and that was also taken from him by «Top Gun: Maverick“It was like Paramount’s biggest movie, because it was the biggest production in the 110-year history of the film studio.

But not everything has been taken away from the film that captivated hundreds and thousands of young people at the end of the last century, «titanica«, which still exceeds «Top Gun: Maverick“, and its box office earnings, outside of North America, having grossed a still unsurpassed $1 billion at the international box office and $2 billion worldwide.

After a delay of more than two years, due to adjustments in the flight sequences, Kosinski’s film reached very high numbers, even though at this time the demand at the box office has decreased, due to the 2022 pandemic, but that is not has been an impediment to the adventures of Tom’s character because, to generate more profits as he has done up to now, «Top Gun: Maverick» could surpass the most recent record of «Avengers: Infinity War», which is in sixth place with a gross of 678 million dollars.