Top Gun surpassed Titanic and became one of the best box office hits

Top Gun: Maverick broke a new record by unseating Titanic, after 25 years, as the seventh highest-grossing release in US film history. This is also the only movie, starring Tom Cruise, to exceed $100 million in earnings in just one weekend.

As reported by Variety, box office earnings show that contemporary audiences enjoy action and adrenaline stories, since movies like Black Panther ($700 million), Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avengers: Endgame ($853 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

Since Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters on May 27, the public has shown its preference for the return of Captain Pete “Maverick” Michelle, since more than two months after its premiere it is still available in some movie theaters. . Currently the film starring Tom Cruise has grossed 662 million dollars in ticket sales, approximately

This figure has made it worthy of the title of the “seventh highest grossing premiere” in the US, which belonged to the success of James Cameron Titanic. Another of the records that belonged to the drama starring Kate Winslet and Leonador DiCaprio, and which was also snatched from it by Top Gun: Maverick, was the title of Paramount’s largest film, as it has been the largest production within the 110 years of film studio history.

But not everything has been taken away from the film that captivated hundreds and thousands of young people at the end of the last century, Titanic, which still surpasses Top Gun: Maverick, and its box office earnings, outside of North America, having raised the still unsurpassed amount of one billion, at the international box office, and two billion worldwide.

After a delay of more than two years, due to adjustments in the flight sequences, Kosinski’s film reached very high numbers, even though at this time the demand at the box office has decreased, due to the 2022 pandemic, but that is not has been an impediment to the adventures of the character of Tom, because, if it generates more profits as it does so far, Top Gun: Maverick could surpass the most recent record of Avengers: Infinity War, which is in sixth place with a collection of 678 million dollars.