Top Gun: Maverick overtakes Titanic at the box office

The action film has been in theaters for more than two months.

The impact it has had Top Gun: Maverick in the film industry this year is no less. Praised by critics and the public. Right here at RedGol we postulate it as “an interesting, sensitive blockbuster with amazing visuals”. And now it rose to such an extent that it gave a fight to titanica at the box office, to surpass it in terms of ticket sales in the United States.

The sequel to the well-remembered 1986 film has already accumulated $662 million in domestic ticket sales in the North American country, surpassing James Cameron’s 1998 installment.

With this new mark, the film starring Tom Cruise became the seventh most profitable film in history in that country.

Of course, the delivery on the catastrophe in the middle of the Atlantic still leads Pete Maverick Mitchell globally, with 2.2 billion dollars in revenue.

Top Gun: Maverick | Can the Tom Cruise movie grow even bigger?

The point is that Top Gun: Maverick you can still raise your profits, since still has active functions in the world, counting more than two months since it was released.

In Chile, in fact, you can still find the odd scheduled screening at least in the capital’s cinemas.

The sale of tickets worldwide is following the US guidelines -with 690 million-, so the total amount of benefits amounts to the 1.3 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick would only have to increase its box office by 16 million more to surpass the sixth film on the list of the highest grossing in the US: Avengers: Infinity War, which holds the position with 678 million.