“Top Gun Maverick” breaks records in the United States

“Top Gun: Maverick” has just broken a new record, unseating “Titanic”, after 25 years, as the seventh highest-grossing opening in the history of United States cinema. This is also the only film, starring Tom Cruisewhich exceeds earnings of $ 100 million in just one weekend.

Will it exceed the figures achieved by “Avengers: Infinity War”? As reported by “Variety”, the box office earnings have spoken and show that the contemporary public enjoys stories of action and adrenaline, because in the positions that are above the tape of Joseph Kosinskimovies like “Black Panther” ($700 million), “Avatar” ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), “Avengers: Endgame” ($853 million) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936 million).

Since “Top Gun: Maverick” hit theaters on May 27, the public has shown its preference for the return of Captain Pete “Maverick” Michelle, Well, more than two months after its premiere, it is still available in some theaters in the United States.

Another of the titles that belonged to the drama starring Kate Winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio and that was also taken from him by “Top Gun: Maverick”, It was like Paramount’s biggest movieas it has been the highest-earning production in the 110-year history of the film studio.

Currently, the movie starring Tom Cruise has grossed $662 million in ticket sales, about. This figure has earned it the title of the seventh most successful premiere in the United States, but it still falls short in the worldwide collection, since “Titanic” reached $2,202 million.

After a delay of more than two years, due to adjustments in the flight sequences, Kosinski’s film reached very high numberseven though at this time the demand at the box office has decreased, due to the 2020 pandemic, but that has not been an impediment to the adventures of Cruise’s character, since, to generate more profits as he does so far, “Top Gun: Maverick” could top the most recent record for “Avengers: Infinity War,” which sits at No. 6 with a gross of $678 million.