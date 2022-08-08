“Top Gun: Maverick” beats Titanic

Tom Cruise continues to reap success, as his most recent film, “Top Gun: Maverick” just broke a new record, unseating “Titani”c”, after 25 years, as the seventh highest grossing opening in the history of United States cinema.

Thanks to the 662 million dollars raised in ticket sales, he got the title that belonged to James Cameron’s hit, “Titanic,” since 1997.

Another of the titles that belonged to the drama starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio and that was also taken away by “Top Gun: Maverick”, is like Paramount’s biggest movie, as it has been the largest production within 110 years history of the film studio.

If it generates more profit as before, the film could surpass the most recent record of “Avengers: Infinity War”, which is in sex with a collection of 678 million dollars.

The highest grossing of the week

“Bullet Train,” the action flick starring Brad Pitt, dominated the North American box office this weekend, grossing $30.1 million in its debut.

The film added another 32.4 million internationally.

The other big premiere of the weekend, “Easter Sunday”, was not very successful. The film, a comedy about an actor attending a family Easter celebration, earned $5.3 million.

Other films already in theaters fell short of “Bullet Train,” such as the animated “DC League of Pets,” which took in $11.2 million.

The sci-fi/horror film “Nope” grossed $8.5 million in its third weekend. With 98 million in total, it will soon exceed 100 million nationally.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” came in fourth with $7.6 million in its fifth weekend and a cumulative total of $316.1 million domestically and $699 million globally.

The horror/comedy film “Bodies Bodies Bodies” opened in just six theaters in New York and Los Angeles and grossed $226,525. The film opens more widely on Friday.

(With information from El Universal and Associated Press)