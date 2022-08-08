Top 10 Shawn Mendes Songs

Shawn Mendez He was born on August 8, 1998 in Canada, and at the age of 16 he signed his first record contract. Since then, he has been delighting us in the company of his guitar with songs composed by himself, lyrics that have touched our hearts, heart-stopping collaborations that we still haven’t gotten over (ajam, ‘Señorita’ with Camila Cabello) and four studio albums : ‘Handwritten’ (2015), ‘Illuminate’ (2016), ‘Shawn Mendes’ (2018) and ‘Wonder’ (2020) that are the history of current music. In addition, his latest releases, ‘It’ll be ok’ and ‘When You’re Gone’ have been in the public eye for containing messages towards the singer with whom he had a relationship until last year. The artist is in fashion and he always will be! So we can’t think of a better way to celebrate his birthday than recalling his greatest hits. From those that make you smile when they play because you don’t listen to them every day, to those that have a special place in your ‘playlist’ because they remind you of a place, a person or you simply love their melody.

In our ranking of Shawn Mendes Top 10 Songs of course your favorite will be. Also the most reproduced in these years, and we have made a hole for those not so well known, but that should be part of this repertoire. If you are a staunch fan of the artist, we are not going to surprise you with a song that you have not heard. Or with another that suddenly breaks out of his slow-rhythm pop at the stroke of chords (can you imagine Shawn Mendes collaborating with Bizarrap? It would be crazy, although with Camilo’s collaboration on ‘Kesi’, which is not on this list , we were quite surprised…). However, if you listen to the singer-songwriter from Easter to bouquets, because you live in a daze with his smile and personality , we sure have a new hit for you! Did you know, for example, that he has a collaboration with Justin Bieber, despite the fact that there was a time when they did not get along because of Hailey Baldwin (here the awkward reunion of the two couples)? Or that Alisha Boe from ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’ was the star of one of her videos?

Without further ado: inside the 10 best songs of Shawn Mendes.