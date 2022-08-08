Tom Hanks turns 66: what is his movie that critics loved, but few saw? | A good day in the neighborhood | Films

This July 9 is the birthday of Tom Hanks, one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, who in 2019 premiered one of his most memorable films, but which went almost unnoticed in movie theaters. It is a film that is based on a true story, which earned him 3 nominations for best actor in the Oscar awards, BAFTA and the Golden Globes.

Is about “A beautiful day in the neighborhood” (“A good day in the neighborhood”), feature film of the dramatic and biographical genre that portrays the life of fred rogersdriver “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”an American children’s show that was very successful on television, extending for 31 seasons.

In the film we follow Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), a troubled and distrustful journalist for Squire who is assigned the task of writing a profile on Rogers, a charismatic and positive figure for many during the 1960s.

Tom Hanks plays Fred Rogers in “A Good Day in the Neighborhood.” Photo: composition/ Tristar Pictures/ BAMF Style

Directed by Marielle Heller and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019The movie cost $25 million and grossed $67 million worldwide , earning applause from critics. And although his collection was good, the truth is that it is not one of the actor’s most remembered films or roles.

Though he didn’t win the statuette, Tom Hanks earned major nominations for best actor at the Oscar, Golden Globes, BAFTA, SAGamong others.

Where to see “A good day in the neighborhood”?

“A good day in the neighborhood” Is available in Amazon Prime Video and you can see it with a subscription to the streaming service, which gives away 7 days of free trial to its new users.

Tom Hanks returns to the cinema this July 14 in the movie “Elvis”, where he plays the controversial manager of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’, Tom Parker.

For which movie did Tom Hanks get his first Oscar nomination?

Tom Hanks has been nominated for the Oscar Awards up to 6 times. The first time he enjoyed recognition from the Academy was in 198, thanks to the movie “Big”, which was titled “Wish fulfilled” in Latin America.