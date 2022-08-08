Tom Hanks turns 66: what is his movie that critics loved, but few saw? | A good day in the neighborhood | Films

This July 9 is the birthday of Tom Hanks, one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, who in 2019 premiered one of his most memorable films, but which went almost unnoticed in movie theaters. It is a film that is based on a true story, which earned him 3 nominations for best actor in the Oscar awards, BAFTA and the Golden Globes.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker