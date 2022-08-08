Tom Hanks turned down $28 million trip to space offered by Jeff Bezos

Tom Hanks cleared up the rumor about whether the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, had offered him the opportunity to travel to space in his own rocket Blue Origin and thus become one of the first civilians to experience space tourism.

It was on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the famous actor and protagonist of Forrest Gump spoke about the subject.

“Yeah, that’s right. (He could go to space) as long as I paid for it… you know, it costs like 28 million dollarsI’m doing fine Jimmy, I’m doing fine, but I will not pay 28 million“, revealed hanks of the reason why He didn’t want to go to space.

The 65 year old actor began his career in 80’s Y has participated in more than 100 projects between movies and series like Castaway, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal and The DaVinci Code, among many others, so it is estimated that He has a fortune of more than 400 million dollars.

The trip would cost him 7% of his estate

Even so, the actor did not want to pay to pass a few minutes in space. “Did you know?, we could simulate the experience to go to space right now. It is a trip of some 12 minutesright?” the actor joked, while making travel movements in his armchair.

the canadian William Shatner, who played the captain Kirk in Start Trek If he did . The actor thus became the oldest person to have flown into space. In your case, the trip was free as Bezos is a self-confessed fan of Star Trek. So much so that he even made one of his dreams come true: a cameo in one of the films of the saga. Something that he achieved 2016 in star trek beyond.