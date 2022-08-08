Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick overtakes Titanic at the all-time box office

The Tom Cruise sequel; Top Gun: Maverick is now the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in the United States, surpassing Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s iconic and legendary Titanic on the list.





After adding up total ticket sales through last weekend, the Tom Cruise sequel has grossed $662 million at the box office from U.S. theaters, surpassing the $660 million for 1997’s Titanic, according to Variety.

The milestone makes Top Gun: Maverick the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in North America. Ahead of the action film are still: infinity war ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avengers: Endgame ($853 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

To date, Top Gun: Maverick has grossed $1.3 billion worldwide. Titanic, meanwhile, grossed $2.2 billion worldwide.





This is the first movie starring Tom Cruise to break the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office receipts, a rare milestone. His 2018 film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout grossed 791.1 million worldwide, the highest number the actor had ever achieved.

The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm, while Val Kilmer reprises his role from the original.

Plot

More than thirty years after graduating from TOPGUN, US Navy Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is a test pilot. While he has earned many honors, repeated insubordination has prevented him from rising to flag rank, with his friend and former TOPGUN rival Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, often protecting Maverick being grounded.





Rear Admiral Chester “Hammer” Cain cancels Maverick’s “Darkstar” scramjet program in favor of funding drones. Before he can officially do so, Maverick sets up a new flight plan to reach high hypersonic speed, accomplishing the goal of the program.

However, the prototype is destroyed when it goes beyond Mach 10. Iceman saves Maverick’s career by ordering him to NAS North Island for his next assignment, but Hammer warns Maverick that the era of manned fighter planes will soon be over. .