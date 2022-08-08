Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie are preparing a new musical

Digital Millennium

After the success of Top Gun: Maverickthe writer Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise will work together again to develop 3 projects that promise to be as successful as the tape of Maverick or even more than the franchise Mission Impossibleof which Cruise is already working on the eighth part.

The projects that both artists will develop they are an original action movie with franchise potential in the style of Mission Impossible, a comedy project about the character of Les Grossmanwhich appeared on the tape Tropic Thunder and the most striking and ambitious are twill be from a musical starring Tom Cruise himself.

The Deadline portal reported the plans of both artists but they are still in development:

“Cruise has always been interested in making a musical. He learned to sing like a rock star to Rock of Ages and also danced, with these three scripts written by McQuarrie in collaboration with Cruise”.

Tom Cruise in space

Within his next projects there is also the untitled film that Cruise intends to make with the director. Doug Liman and the McQuarrie production, film to be filmed in space, with Elon Musk’s NASA and SpaceX.

The Deadline also reported that they have aligned themselves with SEE-1, the film-producing duo Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, the newly launched Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), which will dock with the world’s first commercial space station of Axiom, Axiom Station, which is connected to the International Space Station (ISS).

