Thor: Love and Thunder touches 700 million worldwide and surpasses Thor: Ragnarok in the USA

Thor: Love and Thunder nearly $ 700 million worldwide and surpassed Thor: Ragnarok in the domestic market.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what was reported by the authoritative Deadline, Thor: Love and Thunder has cashed others 7.6 Millions of dollars in its fifth programming weekend in States Unitedbringing the American collection of cinecomic to ben 316 million dollars. In this way, the fourth film about the God of Thunder has officially surpassed the box office of Thor: Ragnarok (2017) in the domestic market, i.e. 315 million dollars.

On a global level, however, the film by Taika Waititi is at altitude 698.8 million dollars and soon will reach the finish line of 700 million dollars worldwide. According to the analyst Luiz Fernandoas we have already reported, film is expected to close its run to the global box-office with a collection of between 745 million and 755 million dollars. Consequently, the blockbuster it should be able to fit within the budget since it cost a whopping $ 250 million. It is unlikely, however, that Thor: Love and Thunder reaches the total collection of Thor: Ragnarokwhich he totaled 850.4 million dollars in the world.