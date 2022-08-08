This is what the redhead Bichota looks like

A new stage begins Carol G saying goodbye to his iconic blue hair, a color that became one of his hallmarks during a period of his career.

But the time has come to say goodbye and from now on a new chapter begins in which red will accompany her, a color that suits her phenomenally. She already hinted at it a few days ago by sharing the first video of her as a redhead, but now she posted all a photo shoot with her new look.

It was through Instagram that the interpreter of “Tusa” shared an album posing with a top and jeans showing us her new style, with which they have already found an animated character with which to compare her: The Little Mermaid!

Accompanied by various emoticons, the Colombian singer published a collection of snapshots showing how well red looks on her.

This post exceeds 5 million likes just a few hours later. A figure that confirms that his fans are delighted with his new appearance, which will surely mark a new stage in his very successful personal and professional life.

Happy with her new style, a few days ago Bichota was delighted with her appearance as a little mermaid. “Finally I look a bit like the little mermaid,” she commented on Twitter. Furthermore, a drawing of the Disney princess is also her profile photo, thus revealing the inspiration behind her new hair color.

The blue mane accompanied Karol G in a period of his life of ups and downs. “A time I will never forget, of people I loved so much, of so much pain, of so much immaturity, of so much evolution, of incredible successes, of reconnecting with myself.” This is how she described this stage of her life marked by her first sold-outs, the end of her relationship with Anuel AA or some of her greatest musical successes, among which is “Provence”.

The song is undoubtedly one of the themes of this summer 2022 and continues to sweep the charts. A musical hit that celebrities like Sofia Vergara either Selena Gomez:

And you, what do you think of Bichota’s new hair?

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.