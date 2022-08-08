This is what the Pegasus spyware interface looks like

Pegasus is the spyware that has caused the most talk in recent months. However, it has always been a mystery, and until now we had not seen anything of its interface. In fact, and despite the fact that many thought that it was nothing more than a command line, the truth is that it has a complete interface, with buttons to activate things like the microphone or the camera. And no, they didn’t put much effort into designing their interface to be friendly and attractive.

If we take a look at the supposed screenshots of Pegasus, the truth is that it irremediably reminds us of those user interfaces used in series like CSI. Yes, those that allow do zoom to a photo and see details that are miles away from the subject.

A good looking design late night movie hacker which only needs lines of code to fall in the purest Matrix style… or the Nero version of 2002. However, beyond the interface design, the interesting thing about the Pegasus screenshots is to see first-hand the possibilities of the software, and most importantly, what it is capable of. The all-in-one iOS spy in a panel with many buttons and tremendously easy to use, judging by its filtered interface.

Pegasus: the Swiss army knife of spies that looks like Messenger Plus

Yes, Pegasus is capable of doing everything when it comes to spying: from displaying the content of WhatsApp messages to activating the camera to spy on the owner’s surroundings. all with a click. Simpler impossible.

The screenshots you can see above came to light as a result of an investigative report by the financial publication Calcalist about the potentially illegal use of Pegasus by police inside Israel. Depending on the details of the interface (of which the version is unknown or if it is the one currently used), it allows:

Activate the phone’s microphone to hear the owner and anyone with them live.

Activate the phone’s camera to take snapshots of the surroundings.

Listen to captured recordings of incoming and outgoing phone calls.

Read text messages.

Reading WhatsApp messages.

The screenshots demonstrate the wide range of tools that the police intended to use as soon as a device was infected. One of the images shows a WhatsApp correspondence from a certain “John Doe” with a woman who is identifiable by name. The woman was a sales manager at NSO, so in addition to showing the capacity of the system, she also showed the connection with the company, as explained in a report by Ha’aretz.

However, it must be taken into account that NSO has had many different versions of Pegasus, and it is not clear if this version was ever used outside of Israel, but it aligns with the widely reported capabilities of a version used within the US. However, the one used by other countries could be different, although the capabilities would be Similar.



