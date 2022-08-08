This is Vin Diesel’s oldest car

Vin Diesel stands out for having a garage worthy of Dominic Toretto, however, one of the models in his collection is not distinguished by being so fast and furious. Slide and find out more!

August 07, 2022 11:06 p.m.

Vin Diesel He is internationally recognized for his roles in various action and automobile films, mainly for bringing the Dominic Toretto’s character in Fast and furious. He also works as film producer and performs dubbing for the Marvel company. His successful career has led him to an astonishing net worth of approximately 225 million dollars.

This great fortune is due, for the most part, to his fanaticism for luxury and speed. The Californian has a amazing car collection where we find models like the 1994 Toyota Supra, a Lykan HyperSport, a Barracuda Playmouth, among others. All these copies stand out for their value, style or history as one of them, his Pontiac Bonneville.

The Pontiac Bonneville is distinguished by having been manufactured in 1966becoming the oldest car inside the actor’s garage. It also draws attention for being one of the cheapest models of the producer with a value that starts from the 20 thousand dollarsa figure of little concern for a celebrity like Diesel.

this car was built by General Motors between the years 1966 and 2005and has a 6.4L V8 enginewhich gives it a power of 325 horsepower. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 180km/h. It could be considered one of the “simplest” models in the American collection due to its low performance and value, however, stands out for being a car vintage and one of the largest with a length of 5.8 meters.

It seems that Vin Diesel is not so interested in acquiring the latest models from the best car companies, but rather is simply satisfied with a good vintage classic.. In any case, luxurious and modern cars also have a place in his millionaire garage.