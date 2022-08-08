This is Selena Gómez’s trick so that the makeup base is natural but lasts perfectly all night

maybe you think of Selena Gomez just like one Disney factory actress who occasionally acts as a singer, but you should know that he is also producer, businesswoman and knowledgeable about best tricks to get a makeup base with a natural effect. Yes, beauty expert is also among her titles and has her own cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, to prove. The brand continues to grow with new launches every season and the texan actress is its best ambassador: in the video Beauty Secret from American Vogue website explained his routine beauty in great detail (at night it starts with a patchouli-scented candle and includes a signature serum tacha).

These foundations last ALL day (and more)

Singer She also confessed that when she goes out or has a special event is when she can get creative, try new products or practice the most modern techniques. Specific, the founder of Rare Beautyhave a trick that interests us especially for summer nights: how to apply the makeup base to make it look natural but, at the same time, endure hours and hours.

This is how Selena Gomez applies the makeup base so that it looks natural