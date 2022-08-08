This is Sam Asghari, the actor who was going to be a police officer and ended up falling in love with Britney Spears with sushi

Last Monday, Britney Spears announced that she is expecting her third child. A surprise for her followers, who have been watching for several months how the ‘princess of pop’ is recovering her life after freeing herself from the control that her father and his team have exercised over her for 13 years so much in her professional career, that the artist came to qualify as ‘slave owner’; as in her personal life, even controlling what contraceptive methods she had to use.

After the judge gave her back control of her life, the singer announced with great fanfare her engagement to actor Sam Asghari, who has been with her since they met on the set of the music video. slumber partya theme that Britney sang with Tinashe, in 2016. An unknown actor who has remained in the background discreetly for all these years, with whom she would now have secretly married and who will be the father of the singer’s third child.

Britney and Sam have announced that they will become parents soon. Instagram/Sam Asghari

According to Britney herself, her relationship with the actor was a real crush. They met on the set of the video and, after seeing him, the singer decided to look for her number. Since then, they have not separated, and the actor has stayed with the singer at all times, as unconditional support, especially during the harsh legal process for her legal guardianship case. A tough battle from which Britney emerged victorious, and that she celebrated by committing herself to the love of her life, that she also had a few words to convey what she felt for what her partner had achieved.





read also

Judith Del Rio

“I have always wanted the best for my better half, and I will continue to support her in achieving her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” Asghari said in a statement to People magazine, “I am so grateful for all the love and support. support that he is receiving from all his fans around the world, and I look forward to that normal and fantastic future that we will have together”, he assured. A freedom that has brought with it a possible wedding and a pregnancy, but who really is Sam Asghari?

Britney and Sam now start a new life together. Instagram/Sam Asghari

Born in Tehran (Iran), the actor and model moved with his parents and three sisters to the United States when he was only four years old. With his father he settled in Los Angeles at the age of 12, after a bitter separation from his parents, which marked him greatly after leaving his mother, brothers and his friends behind him. The then teenager decided to focus on sports as an escape route, standing out in the world of American football, which he practiced at a semi-professional level until his college days.

Born in Tehran, he came to the United States when he was only four years old.

A passion for the sport that served so that the young man did not have any problems when he began the tests to become a police officer. As he revealed to the magazine Men’s Healththe physical demands of the race caused her sister to suggest a new project: to be a model.

Sam was a semi-professional football player, until his sister saw that he could stand out in the world of modeling thanks to his physical appearance. Instagram/Sam Asghari

It was she who took him to his first casting, which he passed successfully and, at only 21 years old, he was already parading through the main catwalks in the country. Her physique attracted creatives from the advertising world, even appearing in a SuperBowl ad. Also, she started her ‘musical’ career with a small role in the video work from homefrom the band Fifth Harmony, which became an international success. Thanks to that intervention, she met Britney in the video slumber partytook her out for sushi on their first date, and they haven’t been apart since.

After that success, he achieved another of his dreams: to be an actor. Thus, he has participated with small roles in series as well known as NCIS (2019), Hacks (2021) or doll face (2022); with the dream of making the leap to the big screen, which will soon be hand in hand with none other than Mel Gibson, in hotseatwhich is currently in the post-production process.

Sam, with his ‘mentor’, Mel Gibson, on the set of ‘Hot Seat’ (2022). Instagram/Sam Asghari

Work as a personal trainer



The actor and model currently works as a personal trainer and owns the Asghari Fitness business, which offers personalized training programs and meal plans for its clients. One of those ‘clients’ is Britney herself, who has radically changed her appearance and health thanks to her exercise, recovering that desire to do what she likes the most: dancing. Both publish videos of her exercises through social networks, and she highlights how much fun they have: “I provide the exercises, she is the director of the videos. It’s super fun, then we see them and you can’t help but laugh, “she told the aforementioned publication.

“She is the one who motivates me the most. It’s amazing how humble I can be because of her. I grew up with three sisters, and my personality makes me an empathic person who supports her family. She is my family. I will always support her, it is a blessing that has come into my life, ”she assured. Some feelings that are fully reciprocated by the singer.

Now, they both look forward to their future baby and a new life together, which they plan to carry out as discreetly as possible. A great support for the singer, currently facing her entire family and with a multimillion-dollar contract under her arm to tell her experience through her memoirs, which promise to revolutionize the world of pop culture.

read also