This is how the two daughters of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are today

Although currently Ben Affleck is part of one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment world with Jennifer Lopezin the past he consolidated the strongest marriage in Hollywood with his ex-wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Garnerfrom whom he separated in 2018.

The love story between the actors began in 2004, after working together in the films Pearl Harbor Y Daredevil. Although at that time the two kept a very low profile, since they had just ended their relationships with JLo and Michael Vartan and were not sure how far their story could go.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

Finally, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garner they realized that the thing was serious, and the actor proposed to her with an incredible 4.5 carat Harry Winston ring. The actress was delighted to accept and in 2005 they were married in a private ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

At that time, the star of If I had 30 I was already four months pregnant violet anne, her eldest daughter, who is currently 16 years old, inherited all her beauty from her mother. In January 2009 the second girl of the marriage would arrive, Seraphin Rose.

The family would be consolidated in February 2012, with the birth of Samuel, the youngest of the clan. garner–Affleck. The boy recently gained popularity by starring in a small incident with a Lamborghini that he got into at a car dealership that he visited with Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez.

Related news

On the girls’ side, the oldest of them is studying and, for now, has no interest in venturing into the world of acting, nor is she passionate about fame. Her great passion is horses and that is why she practices horse riding. In addition, she spends a lot of time with Jennifer Garnerwith whom he plays sports or goes shopping.

Violet with Jennifer.

Seraphine, who is currently 13 years old, declared herself non-binary as did Emme, the daughter of her father’s wife, with whom she became close friends. The two girls spend a lot of time together and are in the throes of discovery. The daughter of Ben Affleck Y garner she cut her hair short and wears loose, comfortable clothes, defining her own style.