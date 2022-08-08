This is how the singer now handles the subject of love

In March 2022, Camila Hair and Shawn Mendes announced the end of their romantic relationship. It was one of the most beloved and famous romances in the music industry, but it ended and both have continued with their lives. Now, the Cuban singer has spoken about how she sees love at the moment.

The interpreter of ‘Havana’ assured that she is satisfied with her single status and currently prefers to make new friends rather than have a new partner. “I don’t focus on having romantic dates, I really want to hang out with people and make new friends, something that I have been very good at throughout this year,” she told Cosmopolitan UK magazine.

Of course, the Cuban singer explained that she does not refuse to rediscover love, but she does not want to press the moment. “Before, I used to be like this: ‘oh yes, for God’s sake, love!’ Now I just do my best to have fun, live my life, and make wonderful friends. If something is given as a product of them, then welcome, “he added. Camila Hair.

The former Fifth Harmony member also spoke out about her mental health and her relationship with social media. Camila Hair He said that he used to suffer from anxiety and although he now has more control, he still goes to therapy.

“I started talking about it with friends and I realized how common neurosis and suffering are, that helped me a lot and I understood that I was not alone and that anxiety was making my day to day very difficult,” she concluded.

WHY DID CAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES END UP?

In a statement posted on their social networks, both noted that their relationship was becoming “stale and complacent.” After a few weeks, Camila Cabello spoke about her breakup. “We both started dating very young, we were really just learning to be adults. I think as you get older, priorities change,” she said.

