This is how Netflix prepared the cars for one of its latest blockbusters

An Audi R8 coupé with all the cameras mounted to drive as realistically as possible

Tricks in the cinema have historically been a subject of great attraction for spectators, because seeing how some shots are made allows us to understand that certain situations have been represented with such realism. In movies involving car scenes, that has always been a difficult point to resolve. Gone are those scenes with the actors sitting in a static car, simulating that they were driving, while a movie was playing in the background with the movement that the car should be making.

The refinement came by mounting the cars on hydraulic benches in studios or on very low trailers that left the wheels very close to touching the ground, but allowed the actors to do their jobs without having to drive. And that seems to be the key, particularly in times when road safety is a recurring theme and An accident or simply an image in which it is seen as a person not paying attention to traffic would not be good publicity but to other occupations. Everything is a debate and deserves to be taken into account.

The star of the film is the Audi RS e-tron GT, the German brand’s electric sports saloon

Netflix has just released in July, one of the films in which it seems to have invested one of the largest budgets in its history. The Gray Man, an action film full of chases and explosions, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, also has a mechanical and electrical protagonist: Audi.

The German house put four models at the service of the script, two electric and two internal combustion. Audi worked with directors Joe and Anthony Russo in the selection of the cars, which were assigned to the characters in such a way that a Audi RS e-tron GT fully electric is driven by the protagonist, Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) and a Audi Q4 Sportback etron, also EV, was left under the command of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas). The same detective also appears in a chase scene on a Audi RS 7 Sportbackand finally the mighty Audi R8 Coupe is seen in a sequence with Avik San (Dhanush) at the wheel.

Car scenes have completely changed since the early days of cinema. The technology can move the background or the car without it being in motion, or film it in motion with much greater safety.

The curious thing about the scenes is that, due to the way they are shot, they try to reproduce less speed and recklessness in the streets, something that is usually the cliché of this type of film, and instead replace them with situations in which the technology and the performance of sophisticated cars at the service of the action.

To show it, all kinds of solutions were adapted that mount the cameras on the bodywork, as is often the case in these films, but special work was done on the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, in which a cabin was mounted on the roof, in which the car can be driven in the same way as if it were done from the front left seatto allow the actors to do their work in the cabin while the car is actually driving on the streets.

The great novelty of the filming of the recent Netflix movie is how a cabin with all the controls has been built on the roof of a Q4 Sportback e-tron

For that, the production of the film, in conjunction with Audi, removed the connections of the pedals, steering wheel and electronic systems and replicated them inside a safety cage in which there are a seat with its seat belts, dashboard, controls, pedals and steering wheel, and even rear-view mirrors, to make driving completely real but remote.

This allowed all the scenes that had to be done in the car to actually be in the car and one would have to replicate the interior of a Q4 Sportback to film them. But also, by leaving the interior completely clean, other shots could be taken from different angles and with the right light, for example by covering the side windows, which would not have been possible if the vehicle was actually driven from the driver’s seat.

