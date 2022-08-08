they troll Toti Sichel in CHV for comparing the actor’s agreement and JLo with his relationship with Maca Pizarro

With a great troll Humberto “Toti” Sichel ended the news block this afternoon on CHV, where the face of the private channel was the victim of the laughter of his fellow students, Patricia Venegas and Karina Álvarez, after commenting on what would happen to him to him to insinuate to his partner, also the journalist Macarena Pizarro, a separation like the one agreed this weekend by the newlyweds, Ben Affleck and Jennifer López.

It was at the end of “CHV Noticias Tarde”, that Venegas and Toti Sichel commented on the information of the surprising distance between López and Affleck, minutes before giving the pass to Karina Álvarez in the conduction of “Contigo en direct”.

And it was at that moment that Sichel, who had already launched his first questions about the decision of the North American megastars, joined Álvarez to give his opinion on the particular case.

The trolling of Humberto Sichel

“Let’s ask our colleague Karina Álvarez if she is ready for ‘Contigo live’, yes or no. Why get married, that is, well, let’s talk on WhatsApp, so anyone “innocently launched the journalist.

Macarena Pizarro and Humberto Sichel

“Another thing is with the guitar, as they told someone out there”, was Karina’s immediate response, who found Sichel’s complicity with a resounding “so, well”.

“Another thing is with the guitar. Yes, I think so too and apart from that it’s like ‘let’s give ourselves some time’. Or not?”, continued the host of “With you live”.

“Besides, they had already been married and had known each other for about 30 years. Let’s give ourselves some time! It’s like already!” Sichel assured.

The dialogue between the two was interrupted by Patricia Venegas, who tried to justify their surprising separation in the type of work of both actors. “Yeah, but it has to do with the nature of their work, which prevents them from being together,” said.

It was after that intervention, where Álvarez, recognized friend of Pizarro for decades, threw a size to his colleague thanks to the complicity of one of the editors of the news space.

“But how, if they have everything at hand. All the possibilities with technology go together, so the statement is weird. La Ro (Rocío) was sending you a message Toti, but I still don’t know what she wants to tell you “, Álvarez pointed out, who found the answer that ended up causing Sichel to be trolled by the entire program team.

“I dont know. That I was not Ben Affleck? Toti replied, already alert to the joke that would come on the screen.

“What do you think Ben Affleck. That’s what they tell me”, blurted out a laughing Alvarez.

“I mean, WhatsApp wouldn’t work for me,” replied the journalist, at that point blushing with the laughter of the studio and his partner, Patricia Venegas.

“Nope! I think they wouldn’t leave you on the other side, hahaha “, Karina deepened, who at that point was enjoying her partner’s answers.

“I would have the bags ready at the door (…) no, it’s just that it’s very difficult. Ok, now, the last question to close this. Are they supposed to stay together? That’s what I don’t understand.” Sichel explained, who was already counting down the seconds to quickly hand over the block to his mischievous colleague.

“La Ro reads this a lot and says it’s just work. But I do not understand that difference between work and affective. It’s weird”, Álvarez continued, whose intervention was interrupted by Sichel to ask him, between laughs, to “Let’s better go to ‘Contigo live'”.