They seek to prevent robberies in the UANL medical area

St nicolas.- Before the return to classes of the students of the medical area of ​​the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, in search of avoiding robberies or assaults in the area, the Secretary of Security and Protection of the Citizenship of Monterrey implemented a prevention operation.

At the edge of 06:00 hours this Monday, the device was installed to monitor the area of ​​the University Hospital and the faculties of Medicine, Dentistry, Psychology, Nursing and Nutrition.

Ángel Antonio Salomón Magaña, commander of the western zone of the Monterrey Police, said that they reinforced surveillance in this sector with more elements for the protection of the university population and inhabitants of the Mitras Centro sector.

“We will be covering the medical area of ​​the Autonomous University of Nuevo León with officers from the cycling group, the infantry, the units on tours and the security tower that will remain 24 hours a day,” he said.

Photo: Iram Hernandez

Given the possible criminal incidents, the authorities called those who go to the UANL centers to report any situation to the elements assigned in the sector or to 911 or 072.

“It is important for students to take preventive measures on the way to school, such as not carrying valuables or a laptop in sight, not using a cell phone when walking, accompanying other students when getting off public transport and reporting suspicious people. “, added Solomon Magaña.

Photo: Iram Hernandez

They return to classes at UANL

This Monday, August 8, universities in Nuevo León began the August-December 2022 semester.

In face-to-face mode, the Autonomous University of Nuevo León once again received in its classrooms 217 thousand students enrolled in its 26 faculties and 29 high schools.

The students who entered the faculties had to fill out a survey in the Asiste Seguro App where they receive a QR that they must present at the facilities.

“Don’t forget to use your mask correctly! On your return to face-to-face classes, consult this information and let’s continue to take care of ourselves all,” Uni reported in a statement.

The rector of the UANL, Santos Guzmán, gave a message while touring the #15 Florida High School where he highlighted the preparation of the administrative staff and the water service.

“We have prepared for this and each director in his area of ​​responsibility has done the same, the different academic units, the Ciudad Universitaria campus is prepared, we have even been collaborating with the municipality of San Nicolás with water and drainage without any problem with the supplies that made available to our community,” said the rector Santos Guzmán López in an interview.