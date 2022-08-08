they filter supposed secrets of the actress in sex parties of billionaires

The drama and controversy surrounding the American actress Amber Heard does not end. After losing the controversial and mediatic trial for defamation against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and that the jury imposed the payment of 10.3 million dollars to the actor for damages, new details have emerged about the life of the actress, which have generated controversy among his fans.

The website House Inhabit, run by writer Jessica Reed Kraus, has released recent information about the ‘Aquaman’ star’s raunchy Los Angeles parties apparently attended by the world’s richest men, including Elon Musk. , and involved alcohol, illicit substances and sexual activity.

Tech gods, capitalists, founders, top executives and up-and-coming entrepreneurs gather about once a month for wild nights fueled by booze, sex and copious amounts of ecstasy.

Amber Heard credit:Bang Showbiz

Various sources provided details to the publication about the satanic themes and lesbian orgies performed on stages built in residences in and around Los Angeles, as well as the Bay Area.

According to the publication, Elon Musk would have met the actress at these parties since 2011, and she would have become “the favorite” within the circle by attracting other young actresses, usually homosexual, to act in the shows for the tycoons. One of the attendees is said to have been Tasha Van Ree, Heard’s ex-girlfriend.

Anonymous attendees also told House Inhabit that Amber was known as “the queen of blackmail,” and that she even has something compromising enough to blackmail Elon Musk himself.

“The rumor has always been that she has something dark about him and that’s why he owes her. It’s no surprise to anyone who knows her. Amber was always filming him. She had a method. She had it under control. She I could really f**k Elon.”

