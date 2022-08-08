They Create Campaign to Rescue the New Scooby Doo Movie with Mark Hamill – CINEMABLEND

Bad news for all Scooby Doo fans, the movie has had the same future as Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser’s film, ‘Batgirl’

Every October, Scooby Doo fans are waiting for the premiere of one of his productions because there are no better ghostbusters in the traditional animated world than him and his gang. He has already shown it to us in movies like Scooby!, Scooby-Doo: The Movie, among others. This year we were waiting for Scoob!: Holiday Haunt and we just came across a drastic decision by Warner Bros Discovery. It seems that we will be left with the doubt of seeing another movie with the voices of Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte and Frank Welker.

Yesterday it was revealed that Batgirl, a new look at a character from the DCEU batiuniverse, was canceled despite being completely finished and having a budget of more than 90 million dollars. According to Deadlines, taxes increased and made affordable planning for launch impossibleeven on HBO Max. In addition to this, the directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi found out the news at the wedding of one of them.

This cancellation club is joined by the sequel to Scooby!, The Hollywood Reporter also argued an excessive cost in its launch and advertising, which embezzles its intentions to save three billion dollars for the restructuring of the company. “We are grateful to the cast and directors of these films. We hope to collaborate with them again,” was the statement released by the company.

Scoob!: Holiday Haunting, after gathering the gang of the mystery machine, he would face the fearsome hellhound Cerberus, was scheduled for October or November. One of the co-writers, Paul Dini, lamented the decision for being 95% complete and being nowhere near finishing post-production. “Why cancel a seasonal movie that is guaranteed to have kids tied to it from Halloween to Christmas? It doesn’t make any sense.”exposed visibly angry.



Warner Bros There is a campaign to rescue the new ‘Scooby!’



The tape cost 40 million dollars and was planned to be released on HBO Max. Director Bill Haller, following in the footsteps of Zack Snyder with Justice League, has already launched a campaign to rescue the film and be able to show it, which has been joined by writers and the voices of the characters. It should be noted that Mark Hamill and the Mexican Cristo Fernández, known for his role in Ted Lasso, would also be part of the voice cast.