these Xiaomi headphones are a scandal

You can get some wireless headphones at a more than tempting price.

You have not read wrong, thanks to this offer you can take home Xiaomi headphones at a groundbreaking price. The Redmi AirDots 2 plummet to the €6.72 on AliExpress, but only for a limited time. Also, you will not have to pay anything for shipping.

It doesn’t matter what mobile you use, it doesn’t matter if you are a fan of Samsung or OPPO, thanks to bluetooth connectivity you can pair them easily. It only takes a few seconds to start enjoying your favorite songs and podcasts.

Redmi AirDots 2 Buy on AliExpress: Redmi AirDots 2

Buy Xiaomi headphones for very little

Our protagonists will fit perfectly to your ears thanks to their pads. Also, since they only weigh 4 grams, they are extremely comfortable. Enjoy music on public transport or taking a walk, you will forget you are wearing them. Its design differs from the line marked by Apple’s AirPodsyou will have something original with its button design.

Xiaomi headphones have the technology TrueWirelessStereo, designed for you to hear all the nuances of your favorite songs. They are very cheap headphones, there is no doubt about that, but they do not stop having good sound quality.

Its battery will give you about 4 hours of playback, whenever you need it you can extend this duration thanks to its charging case. On the other hand, its small touch panel will allow you to control playback comfortably and quickly.

Redmi AirDots 2 Buy on AliExpress: Redmi AirDots 2

You can receive at home some new wireless headphones at a ridiculous price. In addition, they are not just any headset, but we are talking about one of Xiaomi’s products. It is a purchase that you cannot say no to, but be careful, that the units are limited and it will not take long to run out.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.