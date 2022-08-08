the World Cup is also at risk

Cristiano Ronaldo more Premier and fewer awards. The Lusitanian champion does not find space in this United: marginalized by ten Hag. What risks.

A film already seen that almost begins to tire. Cristiano Ronaldo he starts, once again, with the handbrake on: indeed, he stays right in the pits. Like last year in Turin, he starts from the bench in his only one presence-absence with Juventus before arriving in Manchester. Allegri took him out, after a calendar year ten Hag sees and imitates. In the home defeat against Brighton, Ronaldo leaves and remains on the bench until the second fraction, an insertion that does not change the balance of the match.

A choice that the Lusitanian suffers because he feels a burden: the coach does everything not to hide it, the intolerance is mutual. This time, however, it is different. If with Allegri it was a question of feeling never blossomed, in the case of ten Hag it is a forced cohabitation. CR7, in fact, after Juventus had Manchester United ready to wait for him. Now nobody wants it, nor does anyone expect it.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester is a prison: World Cup at risk

Ask Jorge Mendes, the agent who during a very hot summer tried to place it everywhere without receiving an answer: the silence that opens up to screams. Those of Ronaldo who wants to leave, those of ten Hag who did not like how the Lusitanian has done his own business – proposing himself around – without respecting the coat of arms and the history of the Red Devils and those of the fans who are fed up with a photocopy of a phenomenon.

Ronaldo has become “normal”. This is a bitter awareness that risks compromising its future: in the year of the CR7 World Championship he could also find himself outside the national team. If he doesn’t play for the club, he can’t be ready. If he is not ready, he cannot play in Portugal. It is a dog that bites its own tail, while Ronaldo eats his elbows because he knows he is blocked. Staying at Manchester United will be agony: even the fans can’t stand itas evidenced by the hashtag #Ronaldoout which is very popular on Twitter.

The only spectator of his (professional) life that turns to sunset. After the climb comes the descent and then the free fall: Cristiano Ronaldo had thought of making the World Cup and then, perhaps, saying goodbye to everyone after a last year. So, however, he risks doing neither one nor the other. Bizarre end for a talent that, perhaps, is solely to blame for being lost. Now it may be too late to even venture a course.