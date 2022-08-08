The week of God Tweeter: “Will Smith was already warning…”

I remind you that I ended up crucified because I said some things that were not very funny to anyone

I understand that you have a pandemic, a volcano, Philomena, a possible World War III… and that all of this may have upset you a bit, but I never imagined that in the middle of 2022 half of you would be as confused as to justify that in the middle of the Oscar gala an actor gets up from his seat for a joke and crosses the presenter’s face. I remind you that I ended up crucified because I said some things that were not very funny to anyone.

So what Will Smith I’m already warning…

Taking advantage of the confusion, I have started to send cold and snow in the middle of April, to see if you are wrong and instead of the Holy Week You celebrate Christmas again and this year I’m off.

The one that never gets rid is Elena Furiouswho at this time is always reminded non-stop of that television moment that she starred in more than a decade ago with the April- Cerral.

The good news is that it seems that Twitter has heard the prayers of its users and has announced that it is working on the long-awaited option to be able to edit tweets. I leave you with a small selection. Be good.