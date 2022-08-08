The unexpected heritage of Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has managed to star in the Fast and Furious saga for several years now, which has brought him an amazing heritage. This is mainly due to its large collection of luxury cars. Slide and find out more!

Vin Diesel stands out for having given life to the character of Dominic Toretto in the saga Fast and furious for more than 20 years and they are already filming the tenth edition of it. He also works as producer and director of these movies. After such a successful career, the actor has an amazing heritage close to $225 million.

This enormous fortune is reflected in his fanaticism with luxury and speedthe Californian has a surprising high end car collection. Today in tork we will show you the best models that explain this great figure:

1) 1994 Toyota Supra

Vin Diesel kept Paul Walker’s car.

This Toyota Supra occupies a special place in the producer’s garage, because It was the car that his partner, Paul Walker, drove in the first installment of the saga. The model has a turbocharged engine which allows an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its price starts from 120 thousand dollars.

2) Lykan HyperSport

The Lykan HyperSport appears in the seventh movie.

One of the most expensive models by far, worth $3.2 million. The LykanHyperSport had his appearance in the seventh movie and Diesel decided to add it to his collection. It was manufactured by W Motors and there are only 7 copies in the world. Its price is due to the fact that it has jewel-framed lights and titanium LED blades set with 420 diamonds.

3) Dodge Charger SRT8

Vin Diesel next to the Dodge Charger.

One of the models that is repeated the most throughout the saga and also in the actor’s garage. The Dodge Charger SRT 8 have a 6.1L V8 engine which gives it a power of 425 hp. In addition, mark a time 4.8 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. Its value is approximately 100 thousand dollars.

If we count these 3 cars bring in an impressive figure of 3.6 million dollars to Diesel’s estate. The American has even more models from other brands such as BMW, Chevrolet, among others.