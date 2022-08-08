The truth about Will Smith’s relationship with his eldest son

On the one hand, Will and his wife received backlash in 2020 after it was revealed that the private school their two children attended appeared to have ties to Scientology.

Also, jaden he even asked to be emancipated from his parents at the age of 15 (although this request never led anywhere). And in 2019, Will he was accused by his wife of making “insensitive” comments about their daughter, particularly her menstrual cycle.

But many fans may not know the story about the other son of Will, Trey. And, the truth is that, like his other children, the relationship of Will Smith with him it is complicated.

Will Smith is very close to his son Trey

Although they are his youngest children, jaden Y Willowwho have more influence on their names, Will Smith actually had a lesser-known son in 1992 with his first wife,

Sheree Zampinoto whom he was married from 1992 to 1995. His son Trey received the name of Willsince the birth name of Trey it is Willard Carroll Smith IIIaccording to IMDb.

It could be said that Trey He got his first big break in 1998, when he starred in the music video for “Just the Two of Us,” a song co-written and performed by his father about parent-child relationships. The video also included the wife of Will, Jada Pinkett Smithwho was then pregnant with his son jaden.

Later, Trey appeared in several episodes of “All of Us,” a sitcom created by Will Y Jade, loosely based on his blended family. The eldest son of Smith He also has a good relationship with his stepmother, as she has even made emotional and public tributes to him on his birthdays. In 2021, she even called Trey his “extra son”.

In 2019, Will also revealed that he used to film “The Matrix” parodies called “The Treytrix” in which Trey he had to defend his family from an evil Willdetermined to kill him. She even shared an example of one of his videos on his Instagram page. However, despite their healthy bond, the relationship between the famous father-son duo hasn’t always been so strong.

Will Smith says he and Trey ‘fought for years’

Since his parents divorced when he was only 3 years old, the relationship of Trey Smith with his father Will surely he has not been entirely optimistic from the beginning. In fact, in 2018, during a trip to Abu Dhabi with Trey, Will He talked about his past with his eldest son.

“It hasn’t always been that way. Trey and me,” she wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the positive relationship they share. “WE FIGHTED FOR YEARS after my divorce from her mother.

He felt betrayed and abandoned. What a blessing it is to regain and restore a loving relationship with my beautiful son!” In fact, in the corresponding video he posted, Will talked about how Trey she opened up to him during their trip, even saying that she thought of him as her “best friend”.

“[Trey] said, ‘You know what, Dad?'” Will in the video. “‘I just realized you’re not just my dad…I’m pretty sure you’re my best friend.’ Smith he proceeded to get emotional as he told the story, replying, “Probably. Probably.” Considering all the ups and downs that Will Smith and his family have clashed in the past, seem as close as ever, and are arguably a shining example of what a blended family could look like. as it says Trey “Fam Forever”.