The top 10 most polluting celebrities

yarddigital marketing agency with a sustainability agenda, conducted an investigation with data from so far this year, due to the use of private jets. The average consumption of these celebrities is 3 thousand 256.36 tons of CO2 emissions. To put it in an earthly context, an average person is responsible for just seven tons per year using commercial flights and so they compared their data.

These are the top 10 international entertainment figures with the highest CO2 emissions from the use of their private jet:

10.Travis Scott

Emissions: 3 thousand 33.3 tons of CO2.

Despite the fact that a week ago there was talk of the indiscriminate use of private flights by Kylie Jenner, she is not on the list, but her partner Travis Scott is. Travis’s total flight time so far in 2022 is already 8,384 minutes, or 5.8 days on his private jet, and we’re only seven months into the year. Flights average just 11.76 kilometers, which equates to a drive of just over 10 minutes.

9. Oprah Winfrey

Emissions: 3 thousand 493.17 tons of CO2.

This 2022, the American interviewer Oprah has already boarded her $75 million private jet 68 times, 499 times more than the average person.

8.Mark Wahlberg

Emissions: 3 thousand 735.2 tons of CO2.

Mark Whalnberg has done 65 flights this year. Mark’s total flight time is 10,324 minutes, which means he has been in the air for more than a week this year. Mark shares photos of him and his friends on his private jet through his Instagram account, specifically of them taking mid-air photos of his own brand of tequila.

7.Kim Kardashian

Emissions: 4 thousand 268.5 tons of CO2.

It’s no surprise that a Kardashian makes the list with 57 flights as of this July, Kim generates 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year. Kim’s flights have an average duration of 85.49 minutes, and an average distance of nearly 100 miles. Her shortest flight was just 23 minutes within California.

6. Steven Spielberg

Emissions: 4 thousand 465 tons of CO2.

The total time he has spent flying in his private jet so far this year is 12,341 minutes in 61 flights, or nearly nine days in the air.

5.Blake Shelton

Emissions: 4 thousand 495 tons of CO2.

Blake has been in the air for 12,424 minutes, on 111 flights.

4. A Rod

Emissions: 5 thousand 342.7 tons of CO2.

JLo’s ex and basketball player A-Rod has taken 106 flights on private jets this year. With an average of 80 minutes per flight.

3. Jay-Z

Emissions: 6 thousand 981.3 tons of CO2.

Beyonce’s husband ranks third on this list. Jay-Z has boarded 136 flights this year and spent nearly two weeks in the air. Those are 997.3 times more than the annual emissions of an average person. The rapper and producer hasn’t toured since 2017.

2.Floyd Mayweather

Emissions: 7 thousand 76.8 tons of CO2.

The boxer has more flights than any other celebrity on this list, racking up 177 so far in 2022, which averages 25 flights per month, or nearly one per day. Floyd also has the shortest flight time on the list, which is only 10 minutes. A true hook to the environment.

1.Taylor Swift

Emissions: 8 thousand 293.54 tons of CO2.

The place of dishonor goes to the queen of hydrocarbon consumption: Taylor Swift. The “Shake it up” singer has generated more carbon emissions than other celebrities with a total of 170 flights on her private jet since January. Taylor adds 22,923 minutes on the air, that is, almost 16 days. She is not on tour, so there would be no reason for this consumption. Taylor’s average flight time is 80 minutes with an average of 140 miles per flight.