The strange call Ryan Gosling received while filming “The Gray Man”

Ryan Gosling stars in The Gray Man, the most watched Netflix movie in the world at the moment, and thanks to this production and the first photos of his character in Barbiewas once again one of the most mentioned names in Hollywood.

In a note with Good Morning America, the actor, in addition to talking about his character in the film, tells a pearl related to a day of filming in the Czech Republic that has to do with a call from his wife Eve Mendesthe renowned actress with whom he has two daughters, Emerald Y Loved.

While filming in Prague, where one of the most action sequences of The Gray Man takes place, Gosling received a call that threw him off balance: it was Mendes, who was in the country very close to the location with his daughters, and had a strange restlessness.







Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in “The Place Beyond the Pines.”



“How long are these explosions going to last, because the girls have a Zoom piano class!” Gosling says Mendes exclaimed. Not knowing very well what to answer, Ryan at that moment managed to answer that about an hour.

Gosling and Mendes met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pinesin 2011, the love film by the director of BlueValentine in which they play a couple. Esmeralda, her eldest daughter, was born in 2014, while Amada in 2016.

a titanic movie

Gray Man is the most expensive movie in Netflix history. Together with Gosling they act Chris Evans, Anne of Arms Y Billy Bob Thornton. Behind the scenes are the brothers Anthony and Joe RussoResponsable of Avengers: Endgame.

The story is based on a novel by Mark Greeney and it means one of Netflix’s biggest bets to create a spy saga in the style james-bond either Mission Impossible.

The plot of The Gray Man is centered on a CIA agent, Court Gentry (Gosling), who discovers that the agency has secrets and for this is persecuted by the CIA itself through the mercenary Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former colleague yours.

The production cost about 200 million dollars, more than half of what Avengers: Endgame was worth. For the aforementioned Prague scene, Netflix shelled out around 40 million.

Ryan Gosling debuts in action

Although Gosling had acted in films that could be classified as action films, such as those directed by Nicolas Winding Refn Drive Y Only God forgiveshad never participated in a blockbuster exclusively dedicated to explosions.

In a dialogue with Clarín, the actor said that he did not know that The Gray Man would have nine action scenes. “I thought it was normal because I had never done an action movie before. Everybody on set was in a bit of shock,” he explained.







Gosling in “The Gray Man”.



On the same note, the Oscar nominee for La La Land said that if you take all the risk work he’s done in his career, “it’s going to give you less than I shot in this movie.”

