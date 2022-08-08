The story of the bus driver who created a WhatsApp group to notify his passengers of the route

“Every day I take the 74 to go to work and I always go with the same driver. He added me to the WhatsApp group of the bondi where the crazy guy tells you where he is going so you don’t get stuck at the stop like a pe … ”, he specified Julian (@julyrossi20).

In this context, he took the opportunity to publish a screen recording of the conversation they had with the driver: “Guys, come on, we are coming to July 9. We are going to be late today, when the group sees me they will realize it”Miguel details.

Likewise, in another of the audios you can hear: “Guys, I’m leaving Lomas. Rapidus and Furius (sic)”emulating the blockbuster car movie starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

On the other hand, another user added that “When I went to the facu I had the stop on the corner of the house. If I passed by and the driver saw that he had just closed the door and hadn’t arrived, he would hit the brakes and wait for me. Always in my heart”.

“Yessss. That man is the best. I drink it at de la Serna and if it’s full, he opens the doors in the middle. That guy is the most of the most”highlighted another user.

“I am in the same group. total show”, shared a young man. In return, other passengers criticized the fact that he used his cell phone at the wheel when there are applications that mark the route of the bus.