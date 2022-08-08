The shortest marriages of celebrities









Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split, but for the sake of their relationship. Having time to be apart will make your love much stronger, reveals the portal exclusively Hollywood Lifewhich confirms the breakup of the most mediatic couple on the planet, just a few weeks after getting married in Las Vegas.











Ben Affleck and Jennifer López, together in an act in Los Angeles in February of this year. AP

Your separation will strengthen your relationship. This is the premise of ‘Bennifer’, that they have made this decision by mutual agreement, convinced that it will be for the good of their marriage. Their work commitments force them to spend a lot of time apart, and they believe that the distance will make them miss each other more strongly. It’s a win-win situation, especially financially. “They are making an extreme amount of money”, assures the digital medium, and it is that their prominent careers generate millions.

Exactly 21 days have passed since they said yes I do., and although it is a ‘symbolic’ separation, they are not the only celebrities who have cut after getting married. We elaborate below a ranking of the most fleeting marriages of celebrities:

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander Singer Britney Spears, who is now happily married to Sam Asghari, had one of the shortest marriages in memory. She only lasted 55 hours, and it was after getting engaged to his childhood friend Jason Alexander. It was in January 2004, she was 22 years old and like JLo and Affleck, she secretly did it in Las Vegas.









Britney Spears and Jason Alexander in Las Vegas just after getting married (January 2004) GTRES

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike Nicolas Cage is also one of the celebrities who got married in Las Vegas. She did it with makeup artist Erika Koike in 2019, and their marriage didn’t last a week. Exactly 4 days passed since they said ‘yes I do’ until the actor filed a lawsuit to annul his link. According to several witnesses, Cage “was drunk” at the time of formalizing the linkand apparently seen, their love lasted only a little longer than the effects of alcohol.









Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike at the Vienna Opera GTRES

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra The controversial basketball player who made history with Michael Jordan in the 90s too lived a fleeting love with the actress Carmen Electra. And… surprise, they got married in Las Vegas. And second surprise… the athlete did it under the influence of alcohol. This is how Rodman himself confessed when he filed for a petition for an annulment of the marriage just 9 days after getting married, and finally their separation was formalized after 5 months.









Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra (1998) GTRES / Ryan Remiorz

Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds Actor Eddie Murphy and businesswoman and television producer Tracey Edmonds announced their early breakup in a more elegant way. Or at least that’s what the official statement reported. They were married on January 1, 2008 in a ceremony without legal validity on a private island of Bora Bora (French Polynesia). Two weeks later, they issued a joint statement to the media: “After consideration and much discussion, we have decided that we will not perform the legal ceremony (in the US) because it is not necessary to further define our relationship. While the recent symbolic union held in Bora Bora was representative of our mutual love and friendship, as well as the respect we have for each other, we have decided to remain friends.”









Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds at the 2007 Oscars GTRES / Reed Saxon

Katy Perry and Russell Brand Singer Katy Perry and actor and comedian Russel Brand also had a brief but intense love affair. They met in October 2009 while shooting the movie All about my rampageand. They were married that same December, and a year later, they announced their divorce.either.











Katy Perry and Russell Brand at the 2010 Grammy Awards GTRES GTRES

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting The famous actress of the series The Big Bang Theory and the tennis player Ryan Sweeting lived a fleeting and passing love. Just 3 months after meeting, they got married, and as the actress herself admitted in an interview for Entertainment Tonight“the decision was impulsive”. His lasted 21 months.









Actress Kaley Cuoco and tennis player Ryan Sweeting (2014) GTRES / Jordan Strauss