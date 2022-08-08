The series about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward to watch on HBO Max

Fans of Hollywood history will be more than pleased with The Last Movie Starsa six-episode docuseries directed by Ethan Hawke that can be enjoyed in the catalog of hbo max. The synopsis of this television installment reads: “Relates the iconic career of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward and their decades-long relationship. The story of his love, his life, and his philanthropy.”

Thus, the work focuses on the star of such iconic films as The Legend of the Untamed (1967) and Butch Cassidy (1969) and his wife, another phenomenal actress who won an Oscar in 1957 for her role in The three faces of Eve.

In addition to the celebrity couple who star in it, this documentary includes the participation of other great personalities such as Laura Linney, Melanie Griffith, Sam Rockwell, Zoe Kazan, Karen Allen, Steve Zahn, LaTanya Richardson, Oscar Isaac, George Clooney, Josh Hamilton and Martin Scorsese, among others.

The Last Movie Stars (2022). Photo: HBO Max.

So far, this biographical account has a positive consensus by the press as it is considered a respectful love letter to the seventh art that does justice to the idols he portrays. For example, the Chicago Sun-Times gave it three-and-a-half stars out of four, calling it: “A brilliantly conceived series, masterfully executed, admirably honest and consistently revealing. When we see Hawke on camera, he’s like a kid on Christmas morning.”

Likewise, The Hollywood Reporter describes it as “charming” and “full of surprises”. For its part, Rolling Stone magazine highlights the fact that this production does not intend to make it seem that everything is rosy in the Hollywood worldbut at the same time shows an enormous admiration for the work of Newman and Woodward.

You can take a look at the official trailer below.