The scene of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ added in the ‘reshoots’ that finally explains this mystery of the MCU

The fourth installment of Marvel’s god of thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, solves a mystery about the past of its protagonists.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment about the god of thunder, managed to solve one of the mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: what really happened between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) for their relationship to break up? The film, directed by Taika Waititi, is responsible for solving that mystery by telling, through a sequence set in the past, how the romance between the protagonists was and how it ended. This key moment was added during the ‘reshoots’ of the film.

The script of Thor: Love and Thunder was carried out by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and the writer has said that it was the director who decided to add this moment to the film. “That was all Taika’s thing. It was something that Taika conceived in the ‘reshoots’ and they shot after principal photography”Starts at THR.

“There was definitely a lot of back and forth about what happened. What do we want to show? It wasn’t just conversations with Taika, but also with Chris and Natalie. Trying to flesh out, ‘How much do we want to show? How much of that is ex-girlfriend vs. Almighty Thor? ?Really trying to find the balance between Jane’s story and the story that should be our focus?’ Something that came to the surface was wanting to know more about the past of that relationship”.

See slide show slide show ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, behind the scenes: This is how Marvel actors spend it when they are not recording 15 images

After Thor: The Dark Worldthe solo sequel to the superhero Asgard, Portman left the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character is mentioned in two more installments. In Avengers: Age of Ultron she and the god of thunder are still together and he claims that her studies as a scientist have made her very famous and she could win the Nobel Prize. Later in Thor: Ragnarökthe superhero claims that their relationship was broken “by mutual consent” after saying that he was the one who left her.

But what led them to break up? In Thor: Love and Thunder is explained. Although at first their relationship was going well and they spent time together, watching horror movies, going to parties and living together, they began to distance themselves. He saw a future with her, even starting a family, but their work did not help and they began to clash. Finally, she left him through a letter. Fortunately, they were able to give themselves a second – albeit brief – chance when Jane Foster becomes the new bearer of the Mjolnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder has meant the return of Portman to the UCM. Not only as Jane Foster, but also as Thor. The film has collected more than 698 million dollars worldwide.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter