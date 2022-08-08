The salary of the stars of ‘Harry Potter’ comes to light, and it amazes with how much it increased

still with him recent premiere of the latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie‘, fans of the Potter Universe still have their favorites in the original sagamade up of the eight adaptations of JK Rowling’s books that marked an entire generation.

They also left a indelible mark on the careers of its protagonistsEmma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffewho played the trio composed of Hermione, Ron and Harryrespectively.

And also, an imprint on the fortunes that amass between the three. Something that can ensure especially Rupert Grint, who has continued to add to his wealth after the saga ended, as you can see in the video above. He has diversified his money in several businesses who today make his fortune rise to 21 million pounds.

Rupert Grint’s salary





Rupert Grint, Ron Weasley in ‘Harry Potter’ | Getty



I already drove some not insignificant figures playing Ron. For his participation in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ made $4 million of dollars, which in ‘The Deathly Hallows’ were 14 and in ‘The Deathly Hallows Part 2’ they already amounted at 15 millionthat is, 375% more.

Emma Watson’s salary

received the same Emma Watson for playing Hermione in the fifth film: 4 million, which in his case already rose to 15 in the first part of ‘Deathly Hallows’and they stayed that way on the last tape.





Emma Watson | Getty



Daniel Radcliffe’s salary

Daniel Radcliffe, undisputed star of the ‘Harry Potter’ phenomenon for playing the young wizardalready had a salary of 1 million dollars in the first film of the saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, when he was 11 years old.





Daniel Radcliffe | Getty



In ‘The Order of the Phoenix’ he was already charging what his companions would receive in the latest films, with 14 million in the pocket after the fifth installment. And for each of the two last parts received 20 milliona fee that, of course, did justice to his recognition for the role. A 2000% increase!

Surely you are interested in:

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson were not speaking after this fight in ‘Harry Potter’