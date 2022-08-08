The Rock has the perfect phrase to say to homophobes

Jeffrey R. Epstein, editor of the historic magazine Out Magazine, he wrote a series of tweets to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the gay culture magazine. He especially complimented Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, ex-wrestler and now famous actor, calling him “one of the smartest and nicest human beings” I have interviewed.

The Rock then retweeted Epstein’s post, adding his comment. You can read it below:

Jeff, thanks man so much for these very kind words. I always say, “it’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice”.

I was told back then (by a few influential folks) that playing a gay man would “ruin my career”

I said “hold my tequila and f * ck off”

Nicely of course 😊 https://t.co/t2Irhk4EF9 – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 31, 2022

The action movie superstar wanted to remember when he starred a gay bodyguard in Be Cool (2005), where he co-starred with Uma Thurman and John Travolta. The performer was still at the beginning of his career in film after having had a huge success in WWF / E, or the World Wrestling Federation / Entertainment. Johnson had been approached by people he called “influencers” who advised him against accepting gay man roles. The Rock wrote:

A rhyming answer so perfect that it sparked an avalanche of admiration from online fans, and a deluge of likes for the post.

Surely the career of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson continued quietly after the episode in question, with increasingly important roles. The exact opposite of what the influential “bigots” above thought.

Among the successes of the actor we remember the participation in the franchise Fast & Furious from chapter 5 onwards, two films from the film series Jumanjithe ultra-high-budget film Red Notice exclusively for Netflix, and finally the starring role in Black Adam, where he plays the superhero of the same name for Warner / DC. You can see the trailer in our Black Adam article, the trailer for the DC movie with The Rock. The film will only be released in cinemas from 20 October 2022.

