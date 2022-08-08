The remake of ‘Armas de mujer’ with Selena Gómez is underway

On the one hand, we have the ambition to Disney for getting the most out of their intellectual properties, especially if they derive from the purchase of Fox. On the other, to one Selena Gomez in locomotive mode, although he has been left without an Emmy nomination for Only murders in the building. What’s the score?

Well, nothing less than a remake of Women’s weapons: Deadline reports that the classic ’80s sitcom is on the eve of a remake, with Gomez serving as producer as well as starring, and Iliana Pena (Crazy Ex-girlfriend, Diary of a Future President) writing the script.

Released in 1988, directed by Mike Nichols (The graduate) and winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song (for the tremendous Let The River Run of Carly Simon), plus five other nominations, women’s weapons told the story of an office worker (Melanie Griffith) who impersonated the identity of his boss (Sigourney Weaver), becoming entangled in a business (and other) plot with its boyfriend, played by Harrison Ford.

At the moment no details about the remake are known, except that it will have the bar very high. women’s weapons It grossed $100 million in its day and was acclaimed by both audiences and critics. The film had a continuation in the form of a series, starring a young Sandra Bullock, It only lasted one season.

Thus, we can only confirm that the success of Top Gun: Maverick has encouraged studios to dig up their eighties hits like there’s no tomorrow.

