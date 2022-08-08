The photos with which Britney Spears declared all her love to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears you are living an excellent present. After freeing herself from the legal guardianship of her father, James Spears, the renowned artist was finally able to marry the man she loves, Sam Asghari. The wedding took place on June 9 through a super intimate ceremony at her home in Los Angeles.

Within days, the happy couple moved into an exclusive new $11.8 million estate located in The Oaks to start their family together from scratch. Then they decided to get going and enjoy a movie honeymoon on the beaches of French Polynesia.

Britney and Sam at their wedding.

“Getting married and moving to a new house around the same time is not the smartest thing to do. It’s so rare that I wake up and everything is new. New pool. new kitchen. New bed. I think I’m in shock! ”, She wrote in those days Britney Spears super excited about your present.

Added to all this, a few days ago, the pop princess announced her return to music after years of absence. The fans of the artist could not be happier with the news, because she will also do it hand in hand with Elton Johnwith whom he will make a new version of “Tiny Dancer”, the musician’s famous theme, released in 1971.

“It was Elton’s idea, and Britney’s a huge fan. They’ve recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet, and it’s amazing… They already played it for their record label people, and everyone is freaking out. It’s so good and they say it can be the song of the summer. Britney is back, “revealed a source close to Page Six magazine.

In the midst of this great present in every way, because his personal life and work life are perfectly complemented, Britney Spears could not help but shout from the rooftops what she feels for her husband, the actor Sam Asghari.

One of the postcards Britney shared.

That is why through her social networks, the singer shared some tender postcards with him, leaving aside those controversial photos uploaded on the verge of censorship that she sometimes shares, and dedicated some tender words to him: “My husband… I love building a life with you… you are the love of my life. I pray we don’t kill each other before the end of the year!”

The images, along with the man who Britney Spears met in 2016 during the filming of the Slumber Party video, they quickly took half a million “likes” and hundreds of comments celebrating the love of the artist and the actor.