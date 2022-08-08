The photos with which Britney Spears declared all her love to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears you are living an excellent present. After freeing herself from the legal guardianship of her father, James Spears, the renowned artist was finally able to marry the man she loves, Sam Asghari. The wedding took place on June 9 through a super intimate ceremony at her home in Los Angeles.

Within days, the happy couple moved into an exclusive new $11.8 million estate located in The Oaks to start their family together from scratch. Then they decided to get going and enjoy a movie honeymoon on the beaches of French Polynesia.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker