the networks joke about his appearance and his alleged marriage agreement with Jennifer Lopez

Photos of Ben Affleck asleep on a Seine cruise recently prompted Twitter to joke about his exhaustion, blaming it on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. And, now, the memes go a little further, well they revolve around their alleged marriage agreement.

Affleck has spent several days sneaking into the list of Twitter trends for his latest photographs, in which an obvious thinness is verified. In fact, not only the snapshots taken on his honeymoon reveal his current appearance, since other current images of the interpreter circulate on the Internet in which seems to be feeling especially tired.

Curiously, these photographs coincide with his wedding with Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas, It’s been three weeks now… Enough time for both of them to have gotten to work to fulfill, point by point, their supposed marriage agreement.





Last April, information began to circulate about the new clause that JLo would have added to her marriage agreement with the artist: they both had to have sex, at least four times a week.

Three weeks have passed since the couple said ‘I do’, which has provoked comments and jokes from Internet users who follow their movements on the Internet. According to these, Affleck would be sick of having sex so often.

Attention people: The memes of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have already begun to flood the networks. There goes one… 😋😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/T021HnCn4G — 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢 (@Rinaldo_SL) August 6, 2022

It should be stressed that these are just jokes about a rumor that has never been confirmed. Neither the singer nor the actor have spoken about it publicly, just as neither have their representatives. No national or international media has been able to prove that these data are true, but social network users like to believe that they are.

This is not the first time that the actor has become a meme. Months ago, after his breakup with Ana de Armas, Some photos taken by the paparazzi in which he was seen depressed circulated globally – also that of his brother throwing into the container a life-size cardboard of the Peruvian actress-.