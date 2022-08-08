The mythical Route 66: Burning wheels

Mythical, legendary, historical, authentic, genuine… Grandiloquent adjectives run out when we talk about Route 66, the road that, since its inception (1926) extended as a rug from one end of the United States to the other, from Chicago to Los Angeles (always in this direction), crossing a total of eight states. Also known as the ‘Mother Road’ or the ‘Main Street’ of the North American country, almost one hundred years after its birth it maintains the aura of its first decades, although it no longer exists as such.

In 1985 it lost its original label. It was replaced by the interstate highway that replaces the old Route 66 in many sections. To revive old emotions, an important part of the road has been marked with ‘Historic Route 66’ signs, so that the journey can be enjoyed practically from the same way. We talk about more than 3,000 kilometers in length that include some of the most emblematic outdoor landscapes of old America, vintage motels, 50’s style coffee shops, typical gas stations that we have seen millions of times in movies and on television and an infinite route that crosses the Midwest, the Great Plains and the Southwest.

“We would like to get our motorcycle license to do Route 66 on our silver wedding anniversary”

Aitor Vega – Sheet Metal Worker

The myth began to be forged from John Steinbeck and ‘The Grapes of Wrath’. The novel, published in 1939, shows the ravages caused by the Great Depression in the United States and that dragged thousands of families in their exodus to California in search of the promised land. “Highway 66 is the main emigration route. 66, the long blacktop trail that crosses the country, gently undulating across the map, from Mississippi to Bakersfield, through the red lands and the gray lands, winding up the mountains until it crosses the peaks, then through the dazzling and terrible desert until cross it, reach the new mountain range and reach the rich valleys of California.

Steinbeck was the one who coined the term “mother road”, but also the route “of flight or of people on the run, refugees from the dust and the shrinking earth, from the roar of tractors and the decrease in their properties, from thea slow invasion of the desert to the north, of the spirals of wind that howl forward from Texas, of the floods that bring no wealth to the earth and rob it of what little it may have. People run away from all this and arrive at 66 by secondary roads, by cart paths and by well-trodden rural paths. 66 is the mother road, the escape route.”

Chicago-Santa Monica: A route with a lot of crumb To embark on the adventure of emulating Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, by motorcycle or by car, you must complete an itinerary of approximately two weeks, depending on the tourist hooks you want to visit. The journey from city to city along the mythical Route 66 would be something likei: Chicago, Springfield, Saint LouisSpringfield (another locality of the same name), Oklahoma, Amarillo, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Holbrook, Williams, Las Vegas and final point in Los Angeles, specifically at the Santa Monica pier where the trip ends. Normally, European travelers choose to take the outbound flight to Chicago. For the return to the Old Continent, it is normal to depart from Los Angeles. Departing from Madrid, and with a stopover in a European capitalthe duration of the flight can be around 15 hours. The return from the West Coast is obviously more cumbersome and contains at least two intermediate stops. It is also more expensive. Experienced travelers recommend getting travel insurance to avoid disappointment with the very expensive American private healthcare. Renting a car for two weeks is not cheap. A normal car without frills through the Rentalcar company for two weeks easily exceeds 500 euros, gasoline apart. The most affordable and common accommodations tend to correspond to chains such as Motel 6, Days Inn, Super 8, Travelodge, Best Western… The high season coincides with the summer months and it is recommended to book as far in advance as possible to obtain more competitive prices. In total, a trip of these characteristics for two people, including flights, accommodation, car rental, gasoline, food and the typical tourist activities of the route amounts to about 5,000 euros. No one said that putting yourself in the shoes of Hollywood actors was an affordable whim.





Its history is full of enormous vicissitudes. The development of interstate highways in the United States, better conditioned and more modern, caused their cornering. Only nostalgic drivers, true stalwarts, dropped down its lonely roads who didn’t mind bumping into ghost towns, desert stretches and semi-abandoned train stops, devouring thousands of miles in their wake.

Goes From Chicago to the beaches of Santa Monica (California), passing through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. When workers, peasants and entire families traveled thousands of kilometers on foot in the 1930s, they did so along a path of dust and dirt. The road was not finished paving until just before World War II, thanks to the work of unemployed youth. The phrase ‘the important thing is the destination, not the journey’ acquires all its meaning in the Mother Road.

road and rock music

During the 1950s and 1960s, it experienced its heyday, coinciding with the country’s economic resurgence. It was when the cinema, music and literature laid their eyes on it, becoming the ideal setting where to develop great road trips, without a fixed destination, crossing unforgettable landscapes and towns, what is known as a ‘road trip’; a typically American genre that ranges from the novel (‘On the Road’, by Jack Kerouac) to films like ‘Easy Rider’ and ‘Thelma and Louis’, all of them absolute generational portraits.

“This summer we will go to my mother’s town, in La Rioja, to enjoy nature”

Susana Blazquez – Electronics

Rock has also left its mark on this road. Although initially linked to jazz, the song ‘(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66’ exudes unstoppable energy in the hands of Chuck Berry or the Rolling Stones. Its bouncy melody survives in the collective imagination, while the lyrics are an ode to this journey from coast to coast: “If you ever plan to roll west / Just take my way, it’s the best of roads. / You’ll have a good time on Route 66. / The highway winds its way from Chicago to LA / More than 2000 miles. / Enjoy Route 66.”





the famous ‘Born to Be Wild’, popularized by the Californian band Steppenwolf, is one of the embryos of heavy metal. Its success cannot be dissociated from the biker movie ‘Easy Rider’, where young Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper undertake an evocative and strange escapade in the middle of the hippy era. The soundtrack defined a period of freedom and debauchery where psychedelic drugs played a determining role in its future.

movie trip

María Adell, professor and coordinator of the Department of Film Studies at ESCAC, and the designer Pau Llavador published in 2015 a book that photographs corners boosted by fiction. Many fans of American popular culture make a pilgrimage every year to a place that they can review in the 216 pages that make up ‘Route 66. Cars, motels and movie songs’.

The couple divides their work into six chapters: 1 Los Angeles (start of Route 66) 2. California (Route 66 and the desert) 3. Arizona (Route 66. Grand Canyon and surroundings) 4. Nevada (Route Detour) 5. New Mexico – Texas (in the middle of the Route) 6. Colorado – Utah (far from the Route). Yours it is not a canonical trip, to be able to deviate like this for other places of interest and being able to enjoy the immensity of the Grand Canyon to Monument Valley; from ghost towns to the Beat generation; and from motels of questionable quality to Death Valley (via Los Angeles, Texas or San Francisco).

“I would like to go back to Paris and see London. I still have many places to visit” Eder Vega – Student

The cinema is the common trunk that unites the book. In addition to more or less obvious titles such as ‘Lost Highway’, by David Lynch, and the aforementioned ‘Easy Rider’ and ‘Thelma and Louise’, they tour the stage where many scenes from ‘Heat’ (1995) were filmed, a classic film noir and that pitted Robert de Niro against Al Pacino for the first time.

Along with retro-style burger joints, many associate Route 66 with gas stations and cafes as authentic as the Roy´s Motel & Café, where the ‘road movie’ ‘Kalifornia’ takes place (1993) and that reunited David Duchovny, just before the hit of ‘The X Files’, with some youngsters Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis. The Roy’s is in no man’s land, in a town called Amboy in the interior of California, not too far from the Mojave desert, and with a huge neon sign as an attraction for the traveler. Enrique Iglesias has shot a video clip there. As its promoters affirm, “it is not difficult to imagine why it is such a photographed place”. “Just stopping at Roy’s Motel & Cafe will make you feel like you’re in a movie,” they note.





Movies such as ‘Devil on Wheels’, Steven Spielberg’s chilling debut, have been filmed elsewhere on this road.; Pixar’s ‘Cars’, which makes a reference to the Wigwam motel in Arizonaa; and already at the height of the border margins of New Mexico and Texas, pure North American epic such as ‘Wells of Ambition’ or the thriller ‘No Country for Old Men’, by the Coen brothers and starring Javier Bardem, both released in 2007.