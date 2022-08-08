The movie with Tom Cruise that is trending on Prime Video

On Prime Video, a movie starring Tom Cruise became a trend. It’s about Rain Man. Look what it’s about!

Tom Cruise He is one of the most prominent Hollywood stars. From the beginning of her career to today, she has worked with numerous award-winning film directors and became one of the most important actors in the industry. A few months ago, she premiered the sequel to top guncall Top Gun: Maverick and it became the highest-grossing film of the year and the actor’s first film to exceed $1 billion in grosses.

Currently, on the platform Amazon Prime Video, one of his films became a trend. Is about rain man.

A Prime Video hit

rain man is a 1988 movie that runs a little over two hours. It is directed by Barry Levinson. In addition to Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, Valeria Golino, Bonnie Hunt, Jack Murdockamong others, complete the cast.

It is a drama film whose official synopsis is: “Charlie Babbitt (Cruise), a selfish young man who hopes to inherit his late father’s fortune, learns that the beneficiary is his brother Raymond (Hoffman), an autistic man whom he does not know, because he has always lived in a special center. Both will make a long journey across the United States. At first, Charlie is irritated and bewildered by his brother’s extravagant behavior, but little by little, he comes to know and love him.“

The film was very well received and garnered nominations at major industry awards. He took home the top prize at the Oscars that year, along with Best Director, Actor and Original Screenplay.

Have you seen it, moviegoers?