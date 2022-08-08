the mid-August events at the Bay Club, a long weekend of unmissable events – Sanremonews.it

The Bay Club of Sanremo on the occasion of the hottest week of the summer offers a series of events so as not to miss a second of party and fun.

The disco on the water next Friday from 11.30pm presents ‘Noxe’ in collaboration with Latin Addict, the number one organization in France that for almost 10 years has offered one of the best Reggaeton Shows in Europe and cooperates with the most important guests in the sector including Daddy Yankee, Chris Brown, Ozuna and Nicky Jam and many others. An explosive evening with a flavor of Latin music, fun, sensuality and seduction. A unique opportunity to let loose on the track in the most overwhelming Sanremo summer party with the best music reggaeton, hip hop and RnB of the moment.

‘Bay Music Saturday’ from 11:30 pm. The format created to have fun at the rhythm of best pop and dance music hits of the moment until late at night, by the sea under the stars.

Sunday from 20, to celebrate the eve of Ferragosto it goes on stage “That’s Amore Celebration” the historic appointment of the Bay in the XXL version, the perfect opportunity to dine overlooking the water while enjoying the wonderful fireworks display. A buffet dinner with numerous “islands of taste” among which to get lost in non-stop tastings until sunset, accompanied by best hits of the 80s and then continue with the 90s and 2000s. Following the famous opening torchlight procession that accompanies the introduction of commercial music, kicking off the dances accompanied by special effects and entertainment throughout the night. It will be a grand, unique and inimitable party to double the celebrations, including show cooking, performers, themed arrangements and music until late at night.

The unmissable event “Ferragosto Night” It will take place Monday 15th August, the traditional mid-August appointment in Sanremo, a party in which you dance by the sea with the best hits of the moment until late at night to spend the hottest summer evening together, including cocktails, champagne, grandiose themed settings and much more .

Wednesday 17 hosts “Dj Matrix” a special one night to listen to the dance hits of the past and present. From the “Typical Italian girl” to “I want to go back to the 90s”, Dj Matrix’s career is studded with successes that have made two generations dance. A night of pure fun dancing and singing your heart out.

It will be possible make a reservation in all events to spend a long weekend of great events at the Bay Club. For more information and reservations:

Bay Club | Corso Trento-Trieste 12 | 18038 Sanremo (IM)

+39 348 3984066

reservations@bayclubsanremo.it

www.bayclubsanremo.it