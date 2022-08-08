The menu for Jennifer Lopez in Capri, Vaporidis serves the tables in London: all the food gossip of the Cook week

The atmosphere of those who breathe when decidedly important personalities arrive: in Catanzaro for the Magna Grecia Film Festival (until 7 August) also arrived Richard Gere. The 73-year-old Hollywood actor plays films such as Pretty Woman And Officer and Gentleman, the guest of honor of the event and seems to have created a bit of confusion with his culinary requests. As the Courier of Calabriathe staff of the star gave very precise guidelines in terms of food: no red meats or dairy products and only healthy foods, preferably organic. In the list of those allowed, dried fruit such as hazelnuts and almonds and then dark chocolate, avocado, legumes, fish. The directives regarding beverages are also quite strict: preferably mineral or coconut water, no sweetened drinks and only rosé or white wines. The cheat? Beer: the actor made it known that he had a passion for blondes and also indicated his favorite brand. The menus, carefully thought out according to his requests, were rich of many regional specialties: octopus and potato pie, cous cous, typical sweets such as hazelnut kisses and dark chocolate and crunchy with almonds. The dishes were served during official lunches and dinners and the actor was very pleased. For years now Richard Gere doesn’t eat typical American junk food: prefers light and healthy foods, reserves alcoholic drinks for some special occasion and as a good Buddhist does a lot of meditation. Continuing to read the other gossip foods of the week

